Former superstar does not think Vince McMahon should join the WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon receiving an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame does not make sense, according to former superstar Mario Mancini.

Mancini worked for WWE between 1984 and 1992, during which time he faced major stars such as Bret Hart, Randy Savage, and The Undertaker. He now runs the Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school in Connecticut alongside fellow legend Paul Roma.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Mancini reacted to reports that his former boss could join the Hall of Fame in 2023:

“You showed me this Vince McMahon in the Hall of Fame thing, right? That’s another work. The whole thing’s a work. A big send-off… send-off to where? I don’t know. I want the people to know, everybody that watches this, and I want everybody to think how this makes sense.” [15:34-16:08]

After 40 years in charge of WWE, McMahon retired in July amid several sexual misconduct allegations. Triple H now leads the creative team, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the company’s co-CEOs.

Mario Mancini explains the mindset of some WWE legends who worked under Vince McMahon

While many wrestlers from the 1980s no longer have an association with WWE, some are invited back to make occasional on-screen appearances.

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts The Undertaker's first match in WWE was against Mario Mancini. The Undertaker's first match in WWE was against Mario Mancini. https://t.co/ZqmVLG4PkP

Mario Mancini believes a lot of veteran wrestlers only maintain a good relationship with their former employers because they want to receive future work:

“I’m not gonna mention any names, but you have guys out there from the 80s, if you talk to them the WWE is gonna be a bouquet of flowers. This is the sad part, because they think somehow, some way they’re gonna call. Not to work full-time, maybe a Legends RAW or SmackDown, Royal Rumble, another Legends’ House, or some other show.” [16:12-16:53]

Mancini also revealed in the interview why he could potentially get arrested if he ever attends a WWE event.

Do you think Vince McMahon should join the Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far