Former TNA star opens up about WWE tryout

A former TNA star recently opened up about her experience trying out for WWE. The promotion is currently in a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on Limpin Aint Easy with Timmy Baltimore, wrestling veteran ODB discussed her experience trying out for WWE. She revealed that Vince McMahon did not like her character, and Triple H was a fan.

"So I went up to Triple H, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Jess, ODB.' He's like, 'Yeah, I love the character, but unfortunately, Vince (McMahon) does not see anything. He doesn't like the character, but I like it," she said.

ODB then revealed that Triple H encouraged her to sign with TNA Wrestling after learning that Vince McMahon was not interested in her.

"He's like, 'Go.' That is your opportunity. That is where you belong, and then we will see down the road, but take that opportunity," she added.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Game currently serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE. It was reported earlier today that the company has made a major hire regarding AI content creation.

Ex-WWE employee claims Triple H was jealous of Karrion Kross

Wrestling icon Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H was jealous of former WWE star Karrion Kross.

The Herald of Doomsday's contract with the promotion reportedly expired following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that The King of Kings looked at Kross and knew he was better than he ever was. Russo added that he recently spoke to Kross, who revealed that he was getting offers outside of wrestling.

"I don't think there was any disconnect whatsoever. I think Triple H looked at this guy and knew he was better than he ever was. We can't have that. That's what I'm telling you, bro. There is no question in my mind. There's nobody who can look at this guy and his wife and not equate it to money, unless there's an ulterior motive. That's the only way. I'll be honest with you. I talked to Kross today, he's getting project offers - Hollywood, movies, television. He's reading for people, auditioning, and I knew this would happen. I've said a thousand times, he's too good for WWE," said Russo,

Dom | Pixelmaster211 @Pixelmaster_211 I really miss Karrion Kross on #WWERaw #WeWantKross

It will be interesting to see if Triple H and the company's creative team have any surprises planned on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

