Former Toxic Attraction member reveals her wedding plans to Ex-WWE star 

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently disclosed her wedding plans to former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

After being friends for a few years, Rose and Sabbatelli started dating in 2018. Their relationship came to light that same year when they attended the Hall of Fame ceremony together. The couple spent about four years together before announcing their engagement last September.

In a recent interview with The Sessions, Rose disclosed her and her fiance's plans for their wedding.

"I felt like getting to the wedding plans. We wanna do something up north in the fall. I kinda missed the deadline for like next year [this year], so we're probably gonna hope for like 2024, which is totally fine. We wanna kinda use this year with everything that just happen like be able to travel, do some stuff and then... [Take a little breather] Yeah, exactly. So, that I'm excited about, planning our wedding," she said. [49:50 - 50:13]

Mandy Rose expressed her desire to participate in a popular TV show. Check out the details here.

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli first met at the WWE Performance Center

In 2014, Tino Sabbatelli signed a developmental contract with WWE. About a year later, Mandy Rose participated in the sixth season of Tough Enough. While the former NXT Women's Champion was training at the Performance Center, she first met her future husband.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sabbatelli disclosed that he believed Rose was cute when he first saw her at the PC.

"So the first time I met Mandy, I remember when they were filming the show Tough Enough... they built out like a little warehouse, right next to the PC in Orlando, where they were keeping everybody for the show... I remember seeing them a couple times like walk through the PC and I was like 'wow, that girl is cute.' You know, I was kind of checking out joking around with my buddies, and I've always thought she was beautiful. I really did. And I actually met her for the first time in the PC. And we were just talking briefly and then, you know, I watched her go through the show. She did great and then she got signed," he said. [0:09 - 0:51]

Mandy Rose opened up about her life after WWE. Check out her comments here.

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes