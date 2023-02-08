Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose expresses her desire to participate in popular TV show

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently expressed her desire to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Rose spent seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship. However, WWE released the former NXT Women's Champion from her contract last December due to the exclusive content she posted on her FanTime page.

In a recent interview with The Sessions, Rose revealed that she now desires to compete on the popular dance competition television series, Dancing with the Stars.

"There're a few things I wanna be. I wanna be on Dancing with the Stars. [Did you use to dance?] I did way back in the day. I mean I'm no great great dancer. I did more like hip hop, ballet, modern... I feel like that would be really cool. I always wanted to do that," she said. [50:35 - 51:04]

Several WWE Superstars have previously competed on Dancing with the Stars

Over the past few years, several former and current WWE Superstars have competed on Dancing with the stars, including Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho, and Nikki Bella.

The Miz was the latest superstar to participate in the popular TV series. He competed in the thirtieth season of the show in late 2021. The Awesome One and his dance partner, Witney Carson, made it to the seventh week before getting eliminated.

Following his elimination, The Miz issued a statement on Twitter disclosing that he had fun competing on the show.

"Regardless of last nights outcome, I had fun. The entire season I had fun because @dancingabc is fun. Was it hard? Yes. But fun. All of that comes down to being around such an incredible, absolutely incredible, cast and crew from @DancingABC. Thank you @WitneyCarson. (...) As a perfectionist, it wasn't always easy hearing I wasn't perfect, but I took and absorbed every ounce of feedback and applied it to the following week," he wrote.

wormking girl™️ @erasehrhead THE MIZ AND HIS PARTNER DID A PINHEAD-THEMED DANCE ON DANCING WITH THE STARS TONIGHT AND KILLED ITTTTT THE MIZ AND HIS PARTNER DID A PINHEAD-THEMED DANCE ON DANCING WITH THE STARS TONIGHT AND KILLED ITTTTT https://t.co/B237Uj8S6A

