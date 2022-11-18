Former two-time world champion commemorates historic moment alongside Trish Stratus 

WWE Legend Victoria has taken to social media to commemorate her legendary match with Trish Stratus at Survivor Series 2002.

Victoria worked for the McMahon-run empire between 2000 and 2009. At Survivor Series 2002, she took on Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship in a Hardcore match. In an unusual stipulation for women at the time, Victoria came out of the match victorious and as WWE Women's Champion. One of her two world championships reigns with the company.

The veteran has now taken to social media to commemorate the contest. tWrestlingInc. took to Twitter to announce that it had been 20 years since the match first took place. This prompted a response from the real-life Lisa Marie Varon, who quote-tweeted the post. In her caption, she noted that she couldn't believe that two decades had passed..

"Can’t believe it’s been 20 years," she wrote.

Victoria made her final WWE appearance as part of the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

When did Trish Stratus last appear on WWE TV?

Trish Stratus last appeared on WWE TV on an episode of Monday Night RAW in August 2022.

On the show, she addressed the Canadian crowd and quickly found herself interrupted by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss came to the legend's aid. In that segment, she teased a possible in-ring return against The Role Model. However, her last in-ring endeavor was a losing effort against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

