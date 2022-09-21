WWE Legend Trish Stratus confirmed for season 2 of popular reality TV show

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for season two of Canada's Got Talent.

Stratus came through the WWE system at the tail end of the fabled Attitude Era and made her official in-ring retirement in 2006. Since then, she has made the occasional return to the mat but has also found great success in other endeavors. She owns a successful yoga studio in Toronto and has branched out further into the entertainment industry. A prime example of this would be her stint as a judge on Canada's Got Talent.

The reality TV game show is a cabaret-style talent competition, where a panel of judges and voting viewers decide who the most talented contestant is. There are variations of the program in Britain and the United States. Stratus clearly impressed the higher-ups on the show as she will reportedly reprise her role on the judging panel for the second season. Taking to her website to announce the news, Stratus is excited about the project.

"TrishStratus.com is excited to announce Trish Stratus has re-signed to return as a judge on Canada's Got Talent as its second season is confirmed," the website noted.

Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery to have her appendix removed, but is reportedly doing well following the procedure.

Trish Stratus talked about her return to Canada's Got Talent

The former WWE Women's Champion was also quoted talking about the opportunity on her website.

In her statement, Stratus noted that she was excited to get back onto the judging panel. She then went on to call the show's moments "awe-inspiring." She also joked about a "golden buzzer" which is a gimmick on the show.

"I'm looking forward jumping back into the judges' chair and taking in the awe-inspiring moments Canada brings of our second season. To know I may have a small part in changing the trajectory of someone's life is such a special honor. And what I'm most excited about – is dropping that elbow on the golden buzzer again!" She said

Stratus returned to RAW when it was broadcast from Toronto a few weeks back. She was confronted by Damage CTRL during her segment. She even teased an in-ring return.

