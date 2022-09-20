"I'm sorry if I worried you" - WWE legend Trish Stratus provides health update for fans following emergency surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently provided an update after requiring emergency surgery over the weekend.

Stratus was experiencing pain and learned that her appendix was "getting ready to burst." She wrote on Instagram that she thought she was having cramps, but the pain became so intense that she drove herself to the hospital. The WWE legend joked that she was glad she went to have it checked out to avoid "the whole dying thing."

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion provided another update today on social media and thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

"I just wanted to hop on here and say thank you for all the messages. I did not expect such an outpour of support and well-wishes. It really means a lot and I'm sorry if I worried you. It was just a crazy, crazy occurrence. The takeaway is to listen to your body and thankfully I did." [00:12 - 00:29]

Trish Stratus added that she is doing really well and that she will continue to allow her body time to recover.

"I'm trying to listen to my body now during the healing process. I tend to do 'normal person' things when I'm a 'post-surgery person' right now. So I'm listening to my body and trying to slow down and take the time to recover. But everything is okay, honestly doing really well. I think a lot of recovery is mind over matter. [00:30 - 00:48]

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom Thanks for the messages guys Thanks for the messages guys ♥️ https://t.co/Wg41VhwfUb

Trish Stratus confronts Damage CTRL at a WWE Live Event

Bayley recently returned to the ring after being out of action for over a year due to a torn ACL. She defeated Aliyah in a singles match on the August 22 edition of RAW and also picked up a win over her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model recently made her presence felt at a live event. While she first teamed up with Dakota Kai to take on Alexa Bliss and Asuka, The Role also played another part. Later in the night, during Bianca Belair's match against IYO SKY, Bayley, alongside Kai, interfered. Trish Stratus showed up and helped Bianca, Alexa, and Asuka fight off Damage CTRL.

Bayley recently named Trish Stratus and two other WWE Hall of Famers she would like to face with Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see if the dream match takes place down the line.

What are some of your favorite moments from Trish Stratus' career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

