"He does the bare minimum" - Former UFC rival talks about Brock Lesnar's work in WWE

Former UFC Champion Frank Mir recently opened up on Brock Lesnar's latest run in WWE.

Following a defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, Lesnar made his return to the company on the June 17 edition of SmackDown. He attacked Reigns, and it was announced that the two will battle for the undisputed title once again at Summerslam in a Last Man Standing match.

The Beast Incarnate has had many rivalries in his WWE career but also had a few during his time in the UFC. He made his debut in the company in 2008 and lost to Frank Mir. The 10-time WWE World Champion later avenged the loss and defeated Mir at UFC 100.

Chris Van Vliet interviewed the two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion on the latest edition of the Insight podcast. During the interview, Van Vilet noted that Brock cut a promo after UFC 100 but rarely speaks in WWE nowadays. To this, Mir claimed that the 44-year-old is just doing the "bare minimum" to cash a check but went on to state that he doesn't blame him for wanting to make money.

"I don't know much about his [Brock Lesnar] pro wrestling, I don't watch that often so I don't know how bad he is at it. From what I understand listening to other people in the industry, he does the bare minimum of what he has to do to cash the check and I don't fault him for that. We've all got to make money. I think he's more naturally [a] fighter than he is a pro wrestler, so it is not his first love," Mir said. [03:35 - 03:55]

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW this week

The Beast Incarnate has not appeared on WWE television since attacking Roman Reigns almost a month ago. On last week's SmackDown, Paul Heyman told Reigns that he has to become a "savage" to conquer Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

WWE has since announced that Brock will return on tomorrow night's RAW.

In what promises to be an action-packed edition of the red brand ahead of SummerSlam, Lesnar will potentially open up on why he attacked Reigns. With Mr. Money in the Bank Theory lurking in the shadows, it remains to be seen whether the former United States Champion will confront The Beast Incarnate.

