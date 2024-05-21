Former Universal Champion advised by Konnan not to leave WWE for AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno and Konnan recently discussed whether former Universal Champion Kevin Owens should leave WWE for AEW. The 60-year-old even questioned why Owens would consider inking a deal with the Jacksonville-based company.

Since joining the main roster in 2015, The Prizefighter has established himself as one of the most reliable performers for WWE. The 40-year-old superstar has accomplished almost everything that the promotion has to offer.

The former Universal Champion's contract is said to be up in nine months, leading fans to speculate whether he will jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno downplayed the idea of Owens increasing his marketability as a performer by departing WWE to join All Elite Wrestling.

"If he goes to AEW, he's just, I mean, nobody's left WWE to go to AEW and increase their marketability."

Konnan advised Kevin Owens not to leave for AEW as he would get lost in the shuffle under Tony Khan's leadership.

"I don't know why you would go there be like standing in quicksand. They're using him great in WWE, bro. He's making good money and they're using him correctly. I guarantee you they [AEW] won't use him correctly." (1:32 - 2:00)

Check out the full clip below.

Kevin Owens addresses his WWE future

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, The Prizefighter said the Stamford-based promotion has been his home for almost a decade and he has developed close connections with people behind the scenes.

Owens added that he couldn't imagine himself working anywhere other than World Wrestling Entertainment.

"This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life."

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that Kevin Owens is friends with The Young Bucks, who seemingly attempted to lure him away from the global juggernaut the last time his contract was nearing its end.

With top names like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Drew McIntyre, to name a few, recently re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion, the chances of seeing Kevin Owens jump ship to All Elite Wrestling are slim to none.

However, stranger things have happened in pro wrestling before. Could The Prizefighter send shockwaves across the pro wrestling world and join the global juggernaut's rival promotion? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.