Former Universal Champion comments on big backstage change in WWE after Triple H's takeover

Former Universal Champion and current RAW star Kevin Owens has pointed out some backstage changes since Triple H became the Head of Creative for WWE.

With Vince McMahon announcing his retirement last month, Triple H has taken over WWE creative. 'The Game' has already made some big moves, including bringing back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. The weekly shows are also being praised by fans and pundits alike.

Speaking to The TWC Show, Kevin Owens opened up about what it was like to be working closely with Triple H again. KO was one of The Game's favorites when he was in the black-and-gold brand and is a former NXT Champion.

"Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry," said Owens.

He also gave an insight into what the backstage spirit is like after Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon:

"It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it’s just cool to see where things go from here," KO added. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre faced off on WWE RAW earlier this week

In one of the most acclaimed moments on RAW, Kevin Owens wrestled Drew McIntyre this past Monday. The match ended in a DQ after The Usos attacked The Scottish Warrior.

Owens laid out his opponent with a Stunner while he was distracted. However, The Scottish Warrior still managed to drive off The Usos.

McIntyre will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on September 3, 2022.

Kevin Owens has also said that he plans to go after the WWE Universal Championship after the upcoming event. With Triple H in charge, it remains to be seen whether KO will get another meaningful world title run.

Would you like to see Owens defeat Roman Reigns for the title? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy