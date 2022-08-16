Best and Worst of RAW: Top star to get a world title push again, WWE possibly spoils the result of Edge's match next week?

Welcome to this week's edition of best and worst of RAW. It wasn't a perfect episode, but it was an impressive one that had a good flow. Since we're not adding it to this list due to the short runtime it had, we will give a special mention to Dexter Lumis' appearance and how WWE is doing a good job in building intrigue for the storyline.

So what were the ups and downs of RAW this week? As we said, it wasn't a perfect show, but there was a lot of storyline progression. Here are the best and worst from the Red brand:

#3. Best: The entire Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre match and segment on RAW

The entire Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre segment and match on RAW was great. With McIntyre addressing rumors of his back injury to Kevin Owens, declaring himself next in line for the Undisputed Universal title, both men were on top of their game this week.

McIntyre and Owens had the match of the night, although it ended in a less-than-definitive finish as The Usos caused a disqualification. However, one thing is clear under Triple H's regime, Kevin Owens will get a world title push going forward - even if it is just as a challenger.

#2. Worst: The Rey Mysterio beatdown set up a predictable outcome for next week

With Rey Mysterio getting an advantage by beating down The Judgment Day himself, we were all waiting for the moment when he would get beaten up.

It was Rhea Ripley who stalled his momentum, allowing Finn Balor and Damian Priest to recover and beat him down. It was a predictable outcome, and what is even more predictable is the possibility of Edge defeating Damian Priest next week in Toronto. WWE essentially spoiled the result with this segment.

#2. Best: Riddle's return to RAW

Riddle announced during his exclusive interview that he has been medically cleared to return. While Seth Rollins stated that he was like in his mom's basement, Riddle revealed that he was in Washington DC for RAW.

As the camera zoomed out, it was revealed to be a backdrop that was set up for him and The King Of Bros came out and got the better of Rollins before chasing him through the crowd. It was a great moment that made Riddle look good and there has instantly been a renewed interest in this rivalry.

#1. Worst: Wrong choice for the main event

While Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler was a good match, we don't believe that it should have been the main event of RAW. We will acknowledge that there has likely been another potential reason for the two being on the last slot, but it didn't feel like a main event.

Theory defeated Ziggler and they had a good and small build-up to their match, with Theory taking a shot at the veteran's career. The outcome was right, the match was good, but it simply wasn't slotted into the right spot.

#1. Best: Another great US Title defense by The All Mighty Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles should undoubtedly have been the main event of RAW this week. It was a first-time-ever match between two veterans of the business and there was a lot of hype around it, with WWE brilliantly adding small video packages to build anticipation.

And the match certainly delivered. It was a bit long and it played out exactly as it should have - with Bobby Lashley retaining the US title. It was another successful defense for The All Mighty, who seems to be improving every week.

