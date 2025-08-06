Former Universal Champion hints at revenge on John Cena after getting screwed by him 4 years ago

John Cena is getting closer to the end of his retirement tour and is no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion, after losing to Cody Rhodes at Night Two of SummerSlam.The Cenation Leader is now up for his next challenge, as he will collide with a returning Brock Lesnar, who came back to WWE after a two-year absence and assaulted the 17-time world champion after his match with The American Nightmare.The Beast Incarnate will not be Cena's final opponent in WWE, with the latter set to return in December. A likely opponent could be Finn Balor, with The Prince hinting at revenge on the WWE legend, as he replied to a fan on social media, who reminded him of a storyline with the former WWE Champion back in 2021.On July 30, 2021, Finn Balor was about to sign a contract to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but he was assaulted by then-WWE star Baron Corbin, who was about to sign that contract instead, before John Cena showed up and assaulted Corbin.It was John Cena then that signed that contract and went on to face the OTC for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.&quot;Finn never forgets,&quot; The Prince wrote on X, hinting at going after the 17-time world champion at some point down the road, as the latter still has a dozen appearances in WWE.John Cena set for blockbuster match with Brock Lesnar at Clash in ParisThe Cenation Leader will travel to Montreal, Canada, for the August 8 episode of SmackDown to address what happened at SummerSlam and his assault from The Beast Incarnate.It is unclear whether Brock Lesnar will be part of the show as well, but Cena, now a babyface, is expected to take a shot at his rival and challenge him to a match at Clash in Paris on August 31.This will be a rematch of their epic battles from 2014, and it will be the last time they face each other in WWE.