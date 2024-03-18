Former US Champion gives shoutout to The Usos for massive support in WWE

For the first time in their careers, the Uso twins will square off against each other at the sports entertainment giant spectacular, WWE WrestleMania, in 2024.

Behind the scenes, though, Jimmy and Jey are still their contemporaries' brothers, friends, and confidantes. One of the guys on the roster they have shown support for in the past is Austin Theory.

During a recent appearance on 107.9 KFIN, Theory spoke fondly of The Usos, recalling his early days in WWE. He also revealed that to this day, he turns to the twins for advice:

"There are two specific guys. They’ve been there since the beginning, since I was having dark matches when they were deciding if I was ready to be on the main roster. Those two guys, it’s Jey and Jimmy Uso. The support from those two and the mindset, them two being there for over a decade, it’s such good advice and such a good place to be with them."

The two-time US Champion continued:

"Just how many things they can help me out with, how they see stuff, how much stuff they have seen. I’m just grateful for those two. They’ve helped me out a lot. Shoutout to the Usos." [H/T: Fightful]

Theory has already done quite a lot within his short run in WWE thus far. He stepped inside the squared circle opposite some of the biggest names in the industry, such as John Cena and The Rock, to name a few.

Jey Uso breaks silence after Jimmy Uso accepts his WrestleMania XL challenge on WWE SmackDown

After Jey issued a challenge last Monday night on RAW, Jimmy was caught on camera Friday night in a backstage segment and asked about how he plans to respond. The latter confirmed their clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Taking to Instagram, Mr. Main Event reiterated the importance of the upcoming showdown to him:

"Dream match just became a reality..Me vs. Me Yeet vs. NoYeet #Wrestlemania XL," wrote Jey.

Their father, Rikishi, also took to social media after the match was made official on SmackDown, commenting on the clash. It remains to be seen if the legendary WWE Hall of Famer makes an appearance on television.

