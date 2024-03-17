Jey Uso breaks silence after Jimmy Uso accepts his WrestleMania 40 challenge

Jey Uso took to social media to break the silence after his elder brother, Jimmy Uso, accepted his WrestleMania challenge.

It seems like Jimmy is on a mission to never let his brother win gold. At SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy betrayed Jey and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He also cost Jey and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title before interfering in his brother's Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther on RAW a few weeks ago.

On Instagram, Jey briefly described the importance of his WrestleMania 40 match against his brother and made the following post:

"Dream match just became a reality..Me vs. Me Yeet vs. NoYeet #Wrestlemania XL" wrote Jey.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Jey issued a challenge to Jimmy, which was accepted by the latter on Friday during SmackDown.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The Usos headlined Night 1, as they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jey Uso still has respect for The Bloodline and his family

Jey Uso recently spoke about The Bloodline and his family. The former multi-time Tag Team Champion was once a crucial member of Roman Reigns' faction. He was The Tribal Chief's Right Hand Man.

Speaking in an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Jey stated that he and The Bloodline are still a family despite their controversial actions.

“Man, come. We family at the end of the day,” Jey Uso said. “Come. Some of your worst enemies might be in your family, but at the end of the day, we all still a family. So if you out there, I ain’t gonna name drop, but if y’all out there, I like all of our family being here, here, here, here. But at the end of the day, I feel like if we all come to the big leagues, WWE, it’s mind-blowing what could happen."

At WrestleMania 40, Jey will aim for one of the most important victories of his career by beating his brother, Jimmy Uso. While The Usos colliding is a grand match in itself, Triple H could raise the stakes by adding a legendary stipulation to it.

