Former WCW Champion agrees with Hulk Hogan's controversial recent comments (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has shared his honest thoughts on Hulk Hogan's recent comments about how today's wrestlers don't look intimidating.

A couple of weeks ago, The Hulkster got fans buzzing when he stated that a lot of current-day wrestlers look like they should be "bagging his groceries." However, the WWE Hall of Famer did praise their athletic abilities. As expected, his comments became a major talking point and divided the wrestling Twitter.

Now, Vince Russo has opened up about the same on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. The former WCW Champion agreed with Hulk Hogan's sentiments, saying long-time fans don't get to see the kind of larger-than-life and physically intimidating athletes like earlier anymore.

He explained that when viewers who are used to seeing wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant are unable to buy into today's performers.

"For decades and decades, when somebody said professional wrestling, you immediately drew a picture in your head. You immediately knew what this was. When they said pro wrestling, you knew what pro wrestling is. That has completely changed. So all of those people, bro, for decades and decades that had a vision and an image and an understanding of pro wrestling, when they tune into a show today, that's not what they are seeing. Because first and foremost, like Hogan said, they are seeing a lot of people that 'don't look like wrestlers,'" said Russo. [From 01:25 to 02:21]

Sgt. Slaughter also agrees with Hulk Hogan's comments

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Slaughter mentioned how most of today's wrestlers looked the same. He pointed out how everyone had the same kind of tattoo and hair and had indistinguishable characters.

"The thing I have a little problem with in the business today is that everybody looks like the same person. They all have long hair, greasy and wet, or whatever. They all have tattoos. I have nothing against tattoos, but they all look alike and their characters are all the same (…) They're all parts of a gang or something where nobody gets done with a match without somebody interfering or something going on here," said Slaughter.

The WWE legend also feels most of the modern-day matches involved interferences and outside shenanigans.

