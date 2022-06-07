"She's done a great job of re-inventing herself" - Former WCW star praises Becky Lynch 

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has always been known as one of WWE's most versatile and vocal performers. Recently, Big Time Becks received some high praise from former WCW star Konnan.

On RAW, Lynch was involved in a promo segment that was designed to set up her match at Hell in a Cell with Asuka and WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. All three were in the ring together, trading barbs.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the hosts Konnan and Disco Inferno listened to the audio playback of the segment. Offering a review, the former WCW star said it was clearly Big Time Becks who stole the show. He went on to point out that Becky's ability to change colors like a chameleon has led to her unprecedented success.

"She always cuts good promos," Konnan said during the podcast. "She's done a great job of re-inventing herself, looking like a heel. Cutting her hair, the makeup, her mannerisms, the delivery...This was a great promo by her, again." [3:18 - 3:30]

Both Konnan and co-host Disco Inferno continued to praise Lynch throughout the rest of the segment as she prepared for her Hell in a Cell match-up.

Becky Lynch was unsuccessful in her bid to re-capture the RAW Women's Title in a triple threat match

At the recently concluded Hell in a Cell, Big Time Becks went up against Asuka and Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE retained her RAW Women's Title by pinning The Empress of Tomorrow. This leaves open the possibility that they may have one more blow-off match between Belair and Lynch.

Their rivalry has spanned several months now and began with Becky defeating Belair for the Smackdown Women's Championship in 26 seconds at Summer Slam 2021.

She's been one of WWE's top female performers of this generation. The Irish Lass Kicker is a four-time Smackdown Women's Champion and has held the RAW version of the title twice.

Along with fellow standouts Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, she is widely credited with being responsible for the 'Women's Revolution' in World Wrestling Entertainment.

It remains to be seen whether Becky Lynch can once again reclaim gold as we look forward to Money in the Bank.

