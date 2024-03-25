Former Women’s Champion claims current WWE rival ruined her new look

A former Women's Champion has accused her rival ruined her new look on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Naomi returned to the company on January 27 as the second entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion put up an impressive showing in the bout lasting over an hour. However, Jade Cargill eliminated her. The Glow also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month but was the first superstar eliminated. She is currently involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, despite Bianca Belair warning her that she shouldn't concern herself with Bayley's issues.

This past Friday night on the blue brand, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY defeated Naomi after Damage CTRL interfered. The heel faction beat Bianca Belair and former Trinity Fatu down after the match as well. Asuka spit green mist in the former TNA star's face during the brawl, and the veteran took to social media today to claim that The Empress of Tomorrow ruined her new look on SmackDown.

"This new gear and wig was to much for @WWEAsuka she had to ruin it 😌 #glowbal #SmackDown," she wrote.

Dutch Mantell comments on WWE's booking of Naomi

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Triple H will eventually do something substantial with Naomi. As of now, the SmackDown star is not booked for a match at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell said that the promotion was trying to see if the storyline with Bianca Belair would take off. He added that the company will eventually do something meaningful with Naomi on WWE television.

"Well, I think they are waiting on the angle with Bianca [Belair] to see what happens there and if it takes off. I don't know; they are going to have to show me; that is what I think is happening right now. They are just trying to keep them out there, keep them in everybody's view, and of course, they have to overlook the stuff like we do. Hopefully, they do something with her [Naomi], which I'm sure they will. When they do, it will mean something," said Mantell. [From 32:00 onwards]

Bianca Belair remains one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster. Only time will tell if The EST and Naomi decide to team up and challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

