Former Women’s Champion pushing for another female title in WWE

A former WWE Women's Champion has spoken in favor of a new title in the Stamford-based company's female division. The name in question is Naomi.

The 36-year-old returned to WWE at Royal Rumble earlier this year. She entered the Women's Rumble at number two and lasted over sixty-two minutes before getting eliminated by Jade Cargill. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is currently involved in a feud with Damage CTRL.

During a recent telephonic interview on Going Ringside, Naomi was asked if she wanted to be in the title picture. Although The Glow responded in the affirmative, she believes that following her return, she's starting over. Naomi further explained how the locker room has changed since she left the company two years ago:

"Absolutely. But the division in the locker room has changed so much since I've returned. So, I, kind of, in a weird way, feel like I don't feel I'm starting over, but I do... There is a lot of new talent from NXT that's there now. A lot of women that I was there with, they aren't there anymore. A lot of girls that I've been with for the last ten years [are no longer there]. We're just seeing a lot of fresh faces, a lot of tag teams, and I'm getting to know and feel everybody out and see where I stand. So, for me, it's kind of like starting over," she said. [From 9:05 onwards]

Naomi was also asked if she believed the women's division could use a mid-card title. She responded:

"I'm always pushing for more TV time, more talent for us, more titles absolutely." [From 10:04 to 10:20]

Naomi is set to face WWE's top heel faction at WrestleMania XL

Damage CTRL is one of the most successful female factions in the history of the wrestling promotion. The group has constantly several top superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and more.

On last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The EST of WWE defeated Dakota Kai in a singles match. However, after the match, Kabuki Warriors attacked the former WWE Women's Champion. Naomi made her way to the ring, attempting to help Belair, to no avail.

Just when it looked like Damage CTRL would end the show standing tall, Jade Cargill's music hit. The former AEW TBS Champion entered the ring and decimated Kai and Kabuki Warriors to set up a six-women tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

