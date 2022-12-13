Former Women's Champion teases potential character change ahead of WWE RAW

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka has been teasing a character change on Twitter recently. The Empress of Tomorrow shared another video on Instagram just days before the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

Asuka was attacked by Rhea Ripley last week after they both failed to claim their positions in the WWE Raw Women's Championship number one contender's match. In the aftermath, the former Kabuki Warrior bid farewell to her Empress of Tomorrow persona, tweeting a playlist of her top WWE victories followed by cryptic tweets featuring photos of her darker former self, Kana.

Asuka recently posted a video of herself looking in the mirror at her face paint, trying to figure out who she is.

Asuka was speculated to be joining Bray Wyatt after a video showed her eyes flickering when the Eater of the Worlds' logo appeared on the screen during a backstage interview with her and Alexa at Crown Jewel.

This will be an interesting turn of events if Asuka joins forces with The Fiend to 'revel' in what she is.

Another former WWE RAW Women's Champion has previously hinted at a character change

Alexa Bliss and Asuka were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and have both been WWE RAW Women's Champions in their illustrious careers.

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in her Triple Threat match last week, securing her spot in the number one contendership match against Bayley. Lexi attempted to use the Sister Abigail on her opponents during the match, implying that she was reverting to her darker side when she was associated with the Fiend.

In addition, The Five Feet of Fury stated in a backstage interview with Kathy Kelly that she will show an aggressive side of herself in her match against the Role Model.

It will be interesting to see who joins forces with The Fiend. Whether it is Alexa or Asuka or both, fans will be very excited to see what happens in the future.

