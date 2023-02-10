Former Women’s Champion weighs in on argument regarding WWE’s use of the term “Diva” 

Even in 2023, there is still an ongoing debate about the term "diva" in WWE.

For almost two decades, "diva" was used as the tagline to describe the women of WWE. A butterfly championship of the same name was designed in 2008 to replace the Women's Championship.

While the company would eventually abandon the term officially in 2016, right before WrestleMania 32, the term has been used as a battleground between fans ever since on if the term was good or bad.

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim recently chimed in on the entire "diva" debate on social media, tweeting out:

"I never thought of being called a Diva as a bad thing ever. Just like being called a Knockout. It made us special. People over analyze everything," Gail Kim said in a tweet.

Later, a fan responded by explaining what the term "diva" in wrestling meant to them. Tweeting back:

"@gailkimITSME I see no wrong .. its just a call name the company branded the women wrestlers back then. Each of them know what they were capable of doing in ring and outside the ring as a talent. It created business for themselves and the company. Its a win-win situation IMO," The fan said in response.

This response caught the attention of Gail Kim, who quote retweeted it and stated that the fan absolutely nailed it. Quote tweeting:

"I see people are still debating this Diva topic. This person nails it on what being a Diva was," Gail Kim said in a tweet.

The women's roster for WWE 2K23 continues to take shape

The women have come a long way in WWE, not just from an in-ring standpoint but from a video game standpoint as well.

With WWE 2K23 scheduled to release on March 17, the women's roster continues to get bigger by the day as 2K continues to announce new roster additions on their social media accounts.

The women's roster for 2K23 currently stands at 25, including:

