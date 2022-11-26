Former world champion advises Sami Zayn to betray The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens advised Sami Zayn to betray The Bloodline ahead of Survivor Series. He suggested that The Honorary Uce should make the first move before the Roman Reigns-led faction turned its back on Zayn.

Kevin Owens, who is longtime friends with Sami Zayn, sowed seeds of doubt in the latter's mind ahead of the WarGames match between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.

The Prizefighter returned last week on the blue brand to be revealed as the fifth member of his group, which consists of The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre. Following his return, Owens made his intentions clear that he wants to take on Reigns for the world title.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Universal Champion confronted Zayn backstage as he was about to head into The Bloodline's locker room. KO told The Honorary Uce that the latter is having a great time with Reigns and his cousins. However, The Prizefighter warned him as to what could happen if he somehow angered any member of the stable.

Owens also told Zayn that he has always been by his side and helped him overcome problems countless times. The former Universal Champion then suggested that he would rather strike first if he was Zayn.

However, Zayn and Owens did not realize that Jey Uso was eavesdropping on their conversation.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Jey Uso just caught Sami Zayn in one big bold face lie. That is NOT good for Sami Zayn. The wheels are in motion #SmackDown Jey Uso just caught Sami Zayn in one big bold face lie. That is NOT good for Sami Zayn. The wheels are in motion #SmackDown

The Honorary Uce made things more difficult for himself when he lied to the tag team champion that he had not been talking to anyone prior to him.

The storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline has been a focal point of the blue brand for the past couple of months. It remains to be seen if tonight's conversation with Owens will complicate things for The Honorary Uce ahead of WarGames.

