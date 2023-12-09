Former world champion could change WWE's official dress code and ban Cody Rhodes from wearing suits, veteran notes (Exclusive)

WWE is presently going through an impressive phase as the roster is stacked with top names, including the recently returned CM Punk. Vince Russo pitched an idea for Punk to become a heel and suggested how he could annoy Cody Rhodes, amongst other babyfaces.

CM Punk was fired from AEW based on the findings of a disciplinary committee led by Bryan Danielson. As noted before, Vince Russo urged WWE to appoint CM Punk as the head of its own group overseeing disciplinary matters.

As part of his new kayfabe role, Punk can attract tremendous heel heat from the WWE Universe, which could also help in his rumored feud with Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania.

Vince Russo also had an intriguing idea, wherein CM Punk put out an order regarding the outfits of WWE talents and bar Cody Rhodes from wearing suits.

According to Russo, Punk would want the superstars to dress like pro wrestlers.

"Bro, can you imagine if the first thing of business, you know, we've been talking about this regarding Cody Rhodes going out in suits and this and the other thing. Bro, he (Punk) changes the dress code. No, bro, we're going to look like wrestlers around here. And bro, he makes him wear what Dusty wore, and Cody hates that because that's not what he wants to do. But there is a new dress code, bro. You can have a field day, bro. An absolute field day." [15:00 - 15:33]

Vince Russo shares another rule CM Punk can enforce in WWE

The entire Writing with Russo episode this week revolved around the various ways in which WWE could enhance the disciplinary committee storyline with CM Punk.

From bringing back names from the past to booking questionable matches, CM Punk could do a lot as an active talent with a lot of power to make decisions on TV.

Russo added another way for Punk to draw the boos by preventing the babyfaces from using the announcer's table to their advantage. Vince said the overall theme of Punk's new character would be to favor the heels, which is a tried-and-tested tactic in wrestling.

"Bro, can you imagine heels are allowed to use the announce table, but babyfaces aren't? If babyfaces use the announce table, they get suspended. (Favoritism all across the board)," Russo stated. [15:40 - 15:52]

Would you like to see CM Punk in the role Vince Russo suggests? Sound off in the comments section below.

