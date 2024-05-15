Former world champion discloses details of private backstage conversation with CM Punk: "F**k 'em!"

WWE Superstar CM Punk arguably made one of the biggest comebacks in pro wrestling history when he returned to the global juggernaut at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Many were excited to see Punk back in the company, including former ROH World Champion Homicide.

The 47-year-old recently appeared on the True Story podcast by Piers Austin. During the chat, he spoke about several things, including his conversation with CM Punk after the latter's WWE return. Homicide said he texted Punk to congratulate him after the shocking comeback.

“I was happy for him [seeing him back in WWE]. I texted him, ‘Congratulations, welcome back,’ you know? I never believed these rumors, these things that I see on the internet. I just call you and I never tell you, ‘Is it true?’ Nah.'”

Homicide also revealed that he told CM Punk how much pro wrestling needed him. The former ROH World Champion noted that many people had a negative opinion of Punk but he believed the latter was a great person.

“Came back and I told him, ‘Congratulations. I think the wrestling world needs you back.’ I know a lot of people [have] got different opinions. F*ck ‘em, get out of here, this is our world. To me, in my opinion! He’s a great guy. He’s a good team. So many people say bad things about him. I never seen that. But hey man, it is what it is. That’s their story.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

CM Punk received a massive pop from the Chicago crowd at Survivor Series. While Punk is among the most polarizing names in wrestling today, WCW legend Konnan believes his reputation makes him best for business.

Why do CM Punk's segments get high TV ratings?

CM Punk is currently away from in-ring action after being injured at Royal Rumble in January 2024. While his arm cast is off, the WWE Universe knows he recently had surgery and might not return to the squared circle in the coming weeks.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been taunting Drew McIntyre on WWE TV and social media despite being hurt. Their segments have consistently garnered high ratings.

On the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan speculated why Punk's segments garnered high TV ratings.

“People know he may say something controversial and he's always good on the mic. And it's CM Punk, he's got his followers."

Punk is expected to face Drew McIntyre after he recovers from his triceps injury. It will be interesting to see what's next in their compelling feud.