Violent CM Punk allegations see WWE fans split about superstar's return - "He's a toxic individual bad for business", "Oh so it's personal"

CM Punk is back in WWE, and already, there's controversy in the air.

At Survivor Series, in a return that's almost ten years in the making, Punk stood in a WWE arena, watching as the fans finally found their "CM Punk" chants answered by the man's presence himself.

Following his controversial parting of ways with AEW earlier this year, there were rumors that he would return to the company he left in 2014 despite all their differences. Not only did he return, but he appeared to bring quite a lot of heat with him.

Seth Rollins was shouting at him, apparently enraged in what could be either real-life heat or an angle, and Drew McIntyre walked out angrily before he even returned.

Another former employee, Ryan Satin, who worked on the WWE Backstage show with Punk, has emerged with allegations against the star. His angry response to Punk's return and calling him a hypocrite didn't go down too well with fans who wanted to know why he was angry.

The former correspondent replied that CM Punk had threatened to punch him in the face and make his life a "living hell" for not being able to convince his bosses at a news operation to kill a story for him.

Fans have now given their opinion on Satin's outburst and The Second City Saint's return after the allegations, and they are mixed at best.

For most, the answer was simple. They felt that Satin's problem was personal, and it didn't matter - Punk was best for business.

However, others felt that it would only be a little time before fans began to see that Punk was causing issues backstage in WWE as well, with Triple H making an announcement to that effect before firing him.

Other fans also felt that the incident had not really happened. Some others claimed that even if it had, Satin himself was not innocent in the matter either. However, some were also saying they were upset that WWE had yielded and brought him back to the company.

There's a real mixed response to CM Punk's return to WWE

Meanwhile, there were some abrasive comments about Satin, with some calling him overly sensitive and disliking him.

Mostly, fans were split, with them recognizing that while he was too often the center of controversy, he was also good for business.

Ryan Satin and CM Punk worked together on WWE Backstage

Punk and Satin were not always on bad terms with each other. The two worked together on the WWE Backstage show, where they were both "frequent contributors," while Renee Young and Booker T were the show's main hosts.

The exact timeline of the issue in question is unclear at this time.

