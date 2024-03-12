Former World Champion fires shots at WWE ahead of RAW

A former World Heavyweight Champion recently fired shots at WWE ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).

The 43-year-old was released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023. After completing his non-compete clause, Nemeth made his first appearance outside the wrestling promotion in TNA at Hard to Kill in January. He made his in-ring debut at TNA Snake Eyes, a taped event, later the same month.

Nic Nemeth recently took to Instagram to fire shots at WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion posted a video clip from his much-talked-about match against Danial Brayn at Bragging Rights 2010. In the caption, he referred to the bout as a joint match of the year while claiming he wasn't even good by that time:

"tied for wwe match of the year haha & I wasn’t even good yet," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Nic Nemeth fires shots at former WWE Superstar

After Nic Nemeth's TNA debut, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) cut an intense promo via satellite as an open challenge to Nemeth. The former United States Champion also pointed out that he had defeated the latter during their time in the Stamford-based company.

Nic Nemeth took to X to respond to Cardona's challenge. In a sit-down video, the TNA star mentioned some of his college accolades:

“You know, this really makes me wonder if The Indy God has any idea what kind of records one must break in college just to be accepted at a top wrestling school or the vaguest clue of what it’s like to lead a wrestling team as a captain. I have an MD from Louisville. I am board certified in cardiovascular medicine and traumatic injury, and I have been awarded citations from several online message boards in New York, and I am never, ever sick at sea," he said.

He further fired shots at Cardona, stating that he might be The Indy God, but he would never be Nemeth:

"Now you go ahead and you read your dirtsheets, Matthew, and you have your live podcast shows, and you call yourself anything you want. With any luck, you’ll be PWI Wrestler of the Year. But if you are looking for the best, he’s been operating with unparalleled precision since 2004 and does not like to be second-guessed. You call yourself The Indy God? Let me tell you something, brother: you are. But you will never be me. Later, mark."

Expand Tweet

Cardona and Nemeth are immensely talented performers who continue to impress fans with their work even after parting ways with WWE. With several names returning to the company after spending time in rival promotions, one might expect the same from both veteran performers.

Will Matt Cardona and Nick Nemeth return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts.