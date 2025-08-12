Former World Champion reveals what CM Punk has "given up" on because of money and age (Exclusive)

Former World Champion EC3 had a very interesting take on CM Punk's current run in WWE, revealing what The Second City Saint has given up on because of money and age.On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked EC3 and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about their thoughts on CM Punk's current run.While Vince Russo had a scathing opinion, EC3 said that CM Punk realistically can't go back to his past &quot;rebel&quot; character because he's older now and his priority is likely to make money:&quot;After AEW, now coming back older, I think he's given up the edge...like he's not fighting against the system as much anymore, because he's given up because 'This is just how they do things and I don't like it'...and to your point, a rebel who never wins just doesn't make sense and it never has, but he's given up and isn't steaming about it and he works hard and works with his peers and do the best he can. That's the way I'd look at it. I think he's a fantastic worker and promo, and he's very authentic.&quot; (5:13-6:06)You can watch the full video below:CM Punk dropped a retirement tease in a recent interviewIt's no secret that at 46 years old, The Second City Saint doesn't have too much time left in the ring. Although he has done well since returning from an injury in 2024, he has stated before that the injury spell he suffered was a reminder to him that his career can end at any point. This is something that wrestlers have experienced since the beginning of the industry, and will continue to face as it's a simple yet harsh reality of the nature of the wrestling business.On ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy, CM Punk admitted that he is closer to the end and explained why winning the World Title at such a stage would be an exclamation mark:&quot;At this stage of my career, when I am obviously looking at, you know, I am closer to the end than I am to the beginning. I think to me it kinda validates the work I have been doing. Winning a belt at this stage would just kind of put, like, a stamp. It's an exclamation point on me returning to WWE and everyone having whatever their expectations were be kind of shattered because I feel, like, I have been doing the best work of my career, you know, these last two years, and the belt, to me, it means it's like a little thank you!&quot; he said. [21:43-22:19]As we know, CM Punk did, in fact, go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SummerSlam Saturday. However, one has to wonder what his perspective on it would have been had he known that a cash-in was coming.One thing is for sure: it continuously lit another fire under him as he interrupted the main event of RAW two nights later to take Seth Rollins out. Now, he gets another shot at the gold as he faces Seth Rollins in a Fatal-4-Way match at Clash in Paris, which also includes LA Knight and Jey Uso.Time will tell what the rest of his WWE run has to offer. Punk has been a blockbuster feature of RAW on Netflix and has evolved into a new stage in his career.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.