Former world champion sends warning to Edge following WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to the 2023 Royal Rumble and straight away reignited his rivalry against The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar is looking to destroy the faction he created once and for all.

Meanwhile, since Finn Balor defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules in October 2022, The Judgment Day has been running roughshod on the red brand and is currently the hottest act on Monday nights.

When asked about Edge still coming after the dominant faction, Finn Balor responded by stating that his clan will put the Hall of Famer out of his misery.

"I thought this fella would have had enough by now, but clearly not. So myself, Damian, Dom and Rhea are gonna put that guy out of his misery," Balor said.

Their feud is expected to continue tonight on WWE RAW. We will update you as soon as the show goes on air.

Plans for Edge and The Judgment Day's feud at WWE Elimination Chamber

According to a new report by Xero News, another marquee match is expected to be added to the Elimination Chamber premium live event match card, which is already sold among fans owing to the mouthwatering main event contest between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the WWE Universal Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix, returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble and even resurfaced on Monday night last week, clearly making a mark against The Judgment Day. Edge and The Glamazon are expected to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley on February 18 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

With Edge already announcing that he plans to retire later this year, WrestleMania 39 may be his last. The Rated-R Superstar is rumored to be facing Finn Balor at the Show of Shows, potentially in a stipulation match.

What stipulation match are you expecting Edge and Finn Balor to have should WWE book it for WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

