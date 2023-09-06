Former World Champion shares a cryptic post after Jey Uso's return to WWE

Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe when he left The Bloodline and Friday Night SmackDown after losing to Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit. Today, former two-time World Champion Drew McIntyre shared a cryptic post upon Uso's return to the company.

WWE recently hosted Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Cody Rhodes made a blockbuster announcement on the Grayson Waller Effect. The American Nightmare revealed that he brought Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW after he left the Blue brand and the company.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso made his first appearance since his return and met Sami Zayn. After the two reached the ramp, he met former rivals Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre before they headed to the ring for their match. After the event, McIntyre shared a cryptic post.

A year ago, Jey and Jimmy Uso brutally attacked Drew McIntyre ahead of his marquee match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. It will be interesting to see if Main Event Jey can prove his former rivals wrong after he returns to the company.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have started their singles run on WWE RAW and SmackDown

Earlier this year, The Usos faced one of their biggest challenges when they defeated The Bloodline, and Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in nearly four years.

However, this was the beginning of the end for The Usos as Jimmy Uso turned on his brother during his title match against The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit.

After the event, Jimmy Uso started to embrace his new persona and received a new entrance theme as a singles star on Friday Night SmackDown. He tried to interrupt John Cena but ended up with an Attitude Adjustment.

Meanwhile, Main Event Jey officially moved to WWE RAW after Cody Rhodes pulled a few strings behind the scenes. It will be interesting to see how the two will succeed in their careers as singles stars.

