Former world champion stops title match at latest WWE Live Event to say he wants revenge after his family was hurt 

WWE headed to Los Angeles, California, for its final show of the year, which saw an exciting turn of events in the only championship match scheduled for the night.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Both superstars locked horns in a grueling bout that saw them take turns dominating the match.

However, in between the action, McIntyre saw his opportunity and briefly paused his relentless attacks on the champion. He got his hands on the microphone and cut a promo mid-match.

The Scottish Warrior noted how he had been wronged while addressing the crowd. He admitted to being hurt and revealed his family went through the same before claiming he is prepared to seek revenge.

"I have been hurt, my family has been hurt, I want revenge, and I am going to get that," said McIntyre.

Unfortunately, Drew McIntyre was distracted with his promo and turned around to meet Rollins, who was ready to pounce. The Architect eventually delivered a Stomp off the top to get the 3 count and retained his title.

Drew McIntyre will be the first WWE Superstar to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2024. The Architect is scheduled to defend his title against his long-term rival on RAW Day 1 this Monday.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour live event results (Los Angeles, 12/30)

Below are the complete results of the latest WWE Holiday Tour Live event in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Features of Wrestling:

Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair defeats Bayley

Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor (with Damian Priest)

CM Punk defeats Dominik Mysterio

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

