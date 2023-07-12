Former world champion takes amusing shot at Gunther following WWE RAW victory

After an earth-shattering WWE return in London last week, Drew McIntyre wrestled his first match on Monday Night RAW this week since the Draft. A rivalry has ignited between McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Although they faced each other at WrestleMania 39, The Scotsman and The Austrian Anomaly have not gone toe-to-toe with one another in singles action. A massive title match at SummerSlam is likely where this is heading.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle took out Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium in a tag team match. During the bout, McIntyre hit a powerbomb on Vinci, calling for The Ring General's attention.

"My own Symphony of Destruction," Drew McIntyre wrote on his social media handle.

It was also seemingly a callback to their triple threat match at The Show of Shows earlier this year, where Gunther picked up a pinfall victory over McIntyre after hitting The Last Symphony.

@Gunther_AUT My own Symphony of Destruction ⚔️ My own Symphony of Destruction ⚔️👋 @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/VAMZPzd6na

The Scottish Warrior has gained the upper hand up until this point over Gunther in their feud. Will the former WWE Champion dethrone the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

Should Drew McIntyre go after the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW?

A section of the fanbase online believes Drew McIntyre is above the Intercontinental Championship. After spending over two years without winning a world title, the WWE Universe believes it's time for McIntyre to get back into the main event scene.

With Roman Reigns being the undisputed world champion for many years now, The Scotsman was left without much of a choice. Last year, he came close to dethroning the former at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

McIntyre credited his rival for rising up to the occasion when it mattered when speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport and for his efforts over the years:

"Roman Reigns has been on the run of a lifetime. He's been our guy for ten years and it took a while for everything to clicked and it's clicked on a level that we've not seen in a long time the past two years. And it's interesting, when he was a good guy people didn't like him and he's a bad guy, people like him. But they didn't like him tonight, he's got such presence, he's a phenomenal in-ring performer," added Drew McIntyre.

JTEonYT @JTEonYT Do You Want Drew McIntyre To Become WWE Champion Again? Do You Want Drew McIntyre To Become WWE Champion Again? https://t.co/rPYo7ixjea

The Scotsman's new stomping grounds is now Monday Night RAW, and there is a new World Heavyweight Champion in the block. McIntyre could eventually reignite his rivalry from three years ago against Seth Rollins. The duo met in a one-on-one match at Money in the Bank during the pandemic.

