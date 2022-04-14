Former world champion takes shot at Randy Orton after receiving praise from The Viper

Dolph Ziggler had an unexpected response to Randy Orton praising him on a recent edition of Out Of Character.

The Showoff has been on WWE TV for about 18 years at this point. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion and is considered one of the best performers of his generation. Despite his achievements, Ziggler never got a lengthy run at the top and is regarded as an underrated star by many of his fans.

WWE legend Randy Orton was a guest on Out Of Character during WrestleMania 38 weekend. The Viper spoke highly of Dolph Ziggler and called him one of the best workers of his generation.

Ziggler noticed Orton's comments and decided to respond with a jibe aimed at the latter. He shared a meme article headline in his tweet in response to Orton's praise.

Here's what it states: "Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point."

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

Dolph Ziggler has heavily praised Randy Orton in past interviews

As per the official Know Your Meme website, "screenshots of the article have been used as reaction images on Twitter to express agreement with someone the poster otherwise dislikes."

However, that certainly doesn't mean that Ziggler dislikes Orton. Fans who follow the former on Twitter are aware that he occasionally takes friendly jibes at fans and fellow superstars.

In 2020, Ziggler had a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and had nothing but praise for Orton. Check out his comments below:

“A lot of people hate Randy because he’s so damn good. It’s amazing. I’ll be watching Raw, and say, ‘Damnit, he does this better than anyone.’ It makes me so mad. There are only a handful of true naturals, and he is one, and I hate that."

The Viper has squared off against Ziggler on various occasions in the past. Hence, he knows how underutilized he has been over the years. Meanwhile, Orton has been with WWE for about 20 years at this point. He is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the business.

Do you agree with Orton's assessment of Ziggler? Share your thoughts on Ziggler's interesting response to Orton's praise!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Angana Roy