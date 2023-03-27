Former World Champion thinks WWE used The Rock & 2 other legends to prevent Triple H's rival from getting cheered (Exclusive)

Triple H and The Rock have a long history together from even before the Attitude Era. But at WrestleMania 30, they were in two different positions. One was used to start the show along with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, while the other opened the show against Daniel Bryan. Former world champion EC3 gave his thoughts on how WWE may have potentially used the opening segment to sabotage Daniel Bryan.

WrestleMania 30 is known for two major things - The Yes! Movement coronation of Daniel Bryan and the shocking end of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo theorized that the end of Taker's streak may have partly had to do with the company trying to sabotage Bryan and deflate his moment in the main event.

EC3 concurred with his point and added that the opening segment involving The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold may have intentionally been placed to open the show so the crowd wasn't as hot for Triple H vs Daniel Bryan:

"Playing god is cool, but playing god good? You know. Give people what they want, but don't give them a half-a**ed version. I was just watching that Triple H-Daniel Bryan opening match...dare I say it was a 5-star match? And the theory or possibility of what Uncle Vince [Russo] is saying is true because the show opened with a giant in-ring segment with The Rock, Stone Cold, and even Hulk Hogan too. Talk about double-taking the wind out of Daniel Bryan's sails. Opening match, the first thing you're going to see at WrestleMania is Triple H and Daniel Bryan and he wins? That place would have been electric. But you had the Hogan promo, the big stars - big pop, big pop. It was so natural and they wanted it so much, but you can only drain the people so much before they become indifferent and they're like, 'I'm happy, but I can't even show it'". (4:13-5:18)

Ric Flair thinks Triple H "made" Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30

Triple H vs Daniel Bryan is widely regarded as the best match on the WrestleMania 30 card and is considered one of the greatest WrestleMania opening matches of all time - with some believing it to be on par with Owen Hart vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 10.

On the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair expressed his thoughts on how The Game "made" Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30:

"Hunter [Triple H] made Bryan [Danielson], I was there in New Orleans, he made him in that match. Hunter made him but at the same time all these guys he’s bringing back you think their getting paid the same as when they left?" said The Nature Boy. [From 54:18 to 54:36]

