Former world champion wants Gunther to lose at SummerSlam to protect legend's legacy

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023, and former world champion Sheamus has made an interesting demand ahead of the match.

The Ring General successfully defended his title against Sheamus and McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39. While The Celtic Warrior won't compete for the title at SummerSlam, he has made his feelings known about Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Imperium leader recently praised Sheamus in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling before counting his weaknesses. Gunther stated that The Celtic Warrior lacks the strength of mind and called him out for being more focused on Twitter.

"His [Sheamus] weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here [mind] and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," said Gunther. [From 03:18 to 04:06]

Sheamus took to social media and reacted to Gunther's claims. The Brawling Brutes leader shared a clip of legendary wrestler, The Honky Tonk Man, and asked McIntrye to protect the veteran's legacy by beating The Austrian star at SummerSlam, or "he will."

"Protect this man's legacy at all costs @DMcIntyreWWE... or i will," tweeted Sheamus.

The Honky Tonk Man is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Gunther is less than forty days away from beating the legend's record, which is 454 days.

The Ring General won the title by beating Ricochet on an episode of SmackDown in June 2022.

Gunther praises Sheamus ahead of WWE SummerSlam

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther hailed his former rival Sheamus for his in-ring prowess.

The Ring General credited The Brawling Brutes leader for bringing his intense energy to all his matches, bringing the best out of his opponents.

"He's strong; he's physical. He can go. Like he doesn't really stop, and he brings great energy into the ring. He's got the kind of energy, as an opponent, you could feed off it. You can't keep the guy down. He keeps coming at you. I think that creates an exciting match for the audience," said Gunther.

Sheamus is booked to compete in a high-profile SlimJim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. The match will feature top superstars, including AJ Styles, The Miz, Matt Riddle, and United States Champion Austin Theory, among others.

However, The Celtic Warrior is expected to focus primarily on LA Knight, a top favorite to win the Battle Royale.

