We are all set for WWE SummerSlam 2023, the third of the company's annual Big Four premium live events. The Triple H-led creative team has booked several high-stakes bouts for the night, including four massive title matches. Thus, The Biggest Party of the Summer could see old tales end and new champions crowned.

Here, we will predict the result of each title match booked for SummerSlam 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Jey Uso beats Roman Reigns to become the new Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chiefdom on the line against Jey Uso tonight. This title bout has been in the making since Reigns declared himself The Head of the Table. What followed is one of the best storylines ever told in pro wrestling history, and many expect to see it conclude tonight with a title change.

Jey Uso has previously defeated Reigns, whereas the latter has only won against his cousin by holding his brother, Jimmy Uso, hostage. Jey has incredible momentum behind him, and viewers are desperate to see him bring the storyline to a memorable end by dethroning Reigns as The Tribal Chief and the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Prediction: Jey Uso pins Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023

#2 WWE Heavyweight Championship: Finn Balor ends his seven-year wait at SummerSlam

Speaking of potential poetic endings, Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Seven years after the injury that forced him to relinquish the Universal Championship, Balor has the opportunity to become the world champion again if he beats the same opponent.

The Prince expressed his frustration with Rollins laughing in his face on the most tragic night of his life, which arguably changed his WWE career forever. However, the unfortunate accident could pave the way for a full-circle moment, with Balor finally winning his title.

The creative team also has another reason to book this title change. Balor's fellow Judgment Day member, Damian Priest, has the Money in the Bank contract. A heel stable with a world champion and a MITB briefcase would see tensions rising and, in turn, a promising long-term angle.

Prediction: Finn Balor beats Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship

#3 WWE Women's Championship: Asuka/IYO SKY walk out with the title

WWE Women's Champion Asuka will put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match. Belair was desperate for her rematch against Asuka, but Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and hijacked the title feud. The two women have been at odds throughout the rivalry, with The Empress often getting the last laugh.

Belair has also been teasing a potential heel turn, and a title win could prevent that change in her gimmick. The EST of WWE can use a solid run as a heel to add new shades to her on-screen character. On the other hand, a title win for Charlotte would instantly turn the fans against her. WWE would likely have Asuka retain her gold while Flair and Belair engage in a chaotic feud in the coming weeks.

That said, it is worth noting that The Empress has an additional threat from IYO SKY. The Damange CTRL member won the Women's Money in the Bank contract last month and could cash in her contract against Asuka. If that happens, there is a good chance that SKY will leave SummerSlam as the new WWE Women's Champion.

Prediction: Asuka retains the WWE Women's Championship, IYO SKY cashes in her MITB contract

#4 WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther beats Drew McIntyre again

Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank 2023 and immediately targeted Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The two previously locked horns in a title bout at WrestleMania 39, but it was a triple-threat match also featuring Sheamus. The Imperium leader won the multi-man contest and might do the same tonight at SummerSlam.

The Imperium leader is less than 40 days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Gunther will likely retain his gold against McIntyre, pushing the latter towards a potential heel turn.

Prediction: Gunther beats Drew McIntyre to retain the Intercontinental Championship

