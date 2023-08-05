Roman Reigns to lose everything, Finn Balor's 7-year wait ends? 5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at SummerSlam 2023

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE SummerSlam 2023. The creative team has booked multiple top names in exciting matches to deliver a star-studded event. While several superstars won't lose their credibility or push with a loss at the upcoming premium live event, a few others don't have that luxury.

Here, we look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win their matches at SummerSlam 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Finn Balor gets his world title after seven years at SummerSlam 2023

Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Despite being one of the biggest heels in WWE today, Balor is the one closest to a poetic end if he wins the world championship by beating Seth Rollins - seven years after the unfortunate accident.

While Rollins can afford to lose the title, Balor could greatly benefit from the creative team finally capitalizing on his momentum. Moreover, a world championship win for The Judgment Day member would create room for an epic storyline since Damian Priest has the Money in the Bank contract.

#2 Jey Uso ends Roman Reigns' Tribal Chiefdom at SummerSlam

Jey Uso is less than 24 hours away from a moment in the making for the past three years. No one has threatened Roman Reigns' dominance more than his former Right Hand Man. Unless the creative team has a massive twist planned for this storyline, we should see Jey beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

But that's not all Jey would do tomorrow night in Detroit. He is set to lock horns with Reigns in a Tribal Combat, and a win would allow him to become the new Tribal Chief. It would be a fitting conclusion to their on-screen association dating back to the inception of The Bloodline. The saga started with Reigns and Jey Uso, and it should end with them.

#3 Cody Rhodes conquers "The Beast" Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes did not expect a Beast to hijack his story, but Brock Lesnar had other plans. The two superstars have been involved in one of the most intense feuds in WWE post-WrestleMania 39 without a title. They have locked horns twice before, with one victory apiece. However, The Beast has consistently had the upper hand in this feud, and most recently, he assaulted Cody Rhodes in front of his mother.

A win over Lesnar would be massive for Cody Rhodes, who could re-enter the world title picture after conquering The Beast. It is worth noting that Brock Lesnar has heavily invested himself in the storyline, working hard to make Cody look equally strong. Hence, he will take the loss well if he genuinely believes in his opponent.

#4 Shayna Baszler defeats Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam

While Ronda Rousey is one of the best athletes in the WWE women's division, she has also rubbed some fans the wrong way. Many expect her time in the promotion to end soon, and she must put over Shayna Baszler on her way out. The two real-life friends have not feuded for long, but their rivalry is as intense as it gets.

At SummerSlam, Baszler will hope to prove once and for all that she didn't need Ronda Rousey to succeed in pro wrestling. The Queen of Spades has struggled to find the correct booking on the main roster, but things could change for her drastically with a win on Saturday.

#5 Ricochet shuts Logan Paul for good at SummerSlam

Social media star Logan Paul will be back for a match at the upcoming premium live event, where he will face Ricochet. The two stars have been in a rivalry for a long time, dating back to early this year. But their issues reached a saturation point at Money in the Bank 2023, following which Paul labeled Ricochet "unprofessional."

There is no denying that Logan Paul is a good wrestler, considering his impressive performances in the past. However, he should not beat Ricochet at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The high-flying star finally has a significant singles match at one of the Big Four premium live events and deserves a chance to explore newer opportunities on the back of an epic victory.

