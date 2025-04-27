Former World Heavyweight Champion has only 26 appearances left in WWE

The time is running out on a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's in-ring career. John Cena is working a limited schedule before he officially hangs up his wrestling boots.
The Cenation Leader kicked off his farewell tour during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6.
He ticked off a major bucket list thing at WrestleMania 41 when he captured his 17th WWE World Championship by dethroning Cody Rhodes.
On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Cena reminded everyone that time is slipping away and that he only has 27 dates left on his retirement tour.
The number has now come down to 26 after the Franchise Player showed up on Friday Night SmackDown this week.
John Cena is next advertised to appear on May 9, 2025, which will be the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash.
The Cenation Leader will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival Randy Orton at the upcoming premium live event on May 10.
The Viper RKO'd Cena for the second time in a week after the two men exchanged heated words on SmackDown last night.
Will Orton end the fairytale run of Cena in front of his hometown crowd of St. Louis? Only time will tell.