Former WWE and AEW Champion takes a shot at T-BAR for accusing Sammy Guevara of stealing his finisher

WWE Superstar T-BAR (formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT) has apparently started a Twitter war with AEW wrestlers by accusing Sammy Guevara of stealing his finisher. Guevara responded by taking a shot back at T-BAR claiming that the latter stole it from Matt Demorest.

Now, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Dax Harwood of FTR (fka Scott Dawson of The Revival in WWE) has got involved by taking a shot at T-BAR and claiming that he is lucky to even be in the business.

""Stole MY finisher". MY FINISHER?! The guy is an idiot. He’s lucky to even be in the business."

T-BAR responds to Dax Harwood taking a shot at him

Replying to this comment from Harwood, T-BAR said that he never understood what was his problem with him. T-BAR stated that he was always polite to Dax Harwood and complimented his matches, but thought that he hated his style.

"I could never understand what your problem was with me. I was always polite to you. Complimented your matches. I think you hated my style? So weird. Hope all is well, you usually seem like a nice enough dude."

Here is a screenshot of T-BAR's now deleted tweet:

T-BAR's tweet responding to Dax Harwood

T-BAR also responded to Sammy Guevara's response in which the AEW wrestler took a shot at him by claiming that he's never on TV. T-BAR brought up Guevara's past where he made derogatory comments about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Update: T-BAR has since deleted his tweets claiming that this is a dumb argument.