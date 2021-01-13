T-BAR deletes tweet slamming Sammy Guevara for Sasha Banks comment

WWE Superstar T-BAR and AEW star Sammy Guevara's Twitter feud just got incredibly personal, following the former's latest tweet.

As reported previously on Sportskeeda, RETRIBUTION member T-BAR is currently engaged in a fierce online war with AEW's Sammy Guevara.

It began when T-BAR seemingly accused Sammy of stealing his finisher four years ago. Sammy hit back at T-BAR shortly after and referred to the RETRIBUTION member as "T-BAG" while taking a shot at him.

Now, T-BAR has responded to Sammy Guevara, and it looks like this Twitter exchange has just gone too far. T-BAR told Sammy to try being creative sometime and referenced the disturbing comments that The Inner Circle member had made about Sasha Banks, years ago.

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Check out T-BAR's comment in the screenshot attached below. You can also check out the entire tweet posted by T-BAR, HERE.

Update: The tweet has been deleted by T-BAR.

T-BAR's tweet addressed to Sammy Guevara

T-BAR's comment about Sammy Guevara has garnered a mixed response

In mid-2020, a YouTube user named TWFS shared a short clip from years ago, in which Sammy Guevara could be heard making a disturbing comment about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

When the clip bagged Wrestling Twitter coverage, AEW didn't take it lightly and suspended Guevara. The Inner Circle star apologized for his comments, and Banks also responded to what had happened.

"As you can see on social media, I left my comment out there, I made my statement. I don’t feel like I need to touch upon it any more than I did, but as a role model, I have to lead by example. I can’t show hate with hate. I only can show through education, dignity, and integrity."

T-BAR's tweet about the incident didn't sit well with many people, though a few were siding with the RETRIBUTION member.

Many fans speculated that this was nothing more than two wrestlers taking jibes at each other on Twitter. However, T-BAR's latest tweet referencing Guevara's comments about Banks has made it clear as day that these two won't be getting along for a long time to come.