Former WWE champion addresses his future; leaving the company in 2 weeks

WWE recently released several NXT wrestlers, including Drew Gulak, Gable Steveson, and more. Now, it seems like a former 24/7 Champion SCRYPTS will be leaving the promotion as well.

The NXT star’s contract reportedly will run out in two weeks and the management seemingly hasn’t shown any interest in extending business with him. SCRYPTS will be a free agent starting on June 1, 2024. Interestingly, he addressed his pro wrestling future and asked a key question to his fans via a tweet on X/Twitter.

"Where do you want to see me wrestle? Tag that promotion in the comments 👀👀."

The 31-year-old signed with WWE in January 2020 but made his on-screen debut by the end of the year on SmackDown. Initially, his ring name was Reginald Thomas, which was shortened to Reginald, and later, Reggie, shortly after which he became the 24/7 Champion. He was later moved to NXT in October 2022 where he became SCRYPTS. He also became the leader of a stable named Out of The Mud (OTM). However, his character never stuck with fans.

SCRYPTS recently shared a video with his fans where he was seen packing his stuff including his mask and his OTM Chain. It seems like he will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion and has expressed his availability, but he hasn’t given a concrete answer about where he will go next.

Interestingly, while the acrobatic fighter is looking for a new team, a potential superstar didn’t join WWE to stick with his current team.

NCAA wrestler chooses to forgo WWE opportunity

NCAA wrestling star Greg Kerkvliet was set to join WWE via its NIL (Next in Line) program. However, the Pennsylvania State University grappler decided to stay back at his university.

Kerkvliet will now fight for the Penn State Nittany Lions for his fifth consecutive year. The 285-pounder revealed his decision via an Instagram post.

"Let's keep it rolling!"

Greg Kerkvliet can be seen clad in his team’s colors in the graphic attached to the post. Notably, the Penn State Nittany Lions are on a threepeat in the NCAA tournament right now.

Thus, the two-time All-American has chosen to forgo his WWE opportunity to help his team achieve a fourpeat. With the release of another NXT wrestler, it would be interesting to see which stories the company presents to its fans from the yellow brand.

