Former WWE Champion has an amusing answer to popular segment with Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle left behind some highly entertaining segments on WWE TV in the last five years. While he is best known for his association with Randy Orton, the WWE Universe has often put him and Rob Van Dam together in their conversations owing to the similar nature of the two.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet recently on INSIGHT, Van Dam was asked about his interaction with The Original Bro on The Bump in 2021. In the segment, the two referred to each other as "dude" and "bro" repeatedly.

When Chris asked whose idea it was, considering that it displayed the very essence of the Van Dam character, the latter admitted that it might have been his:

"I think it was mine," Van Dam began. "It was so organic, does it matter?" [30:42-30:48]

Rob Van Dam then revealed that while he does not know Matt Riddle "super well," he did meet the former WWE star for the first time at the Playboy Mansion during a marijuana advocacy party. The Original Bro was a fan, and they got along easily.

WWE Hall of Famers agree Matt Riddle did not bring enough to the table that was worth the risk

WWE veterans Bully Ray and Mark Henry spoke extensively on Busted Open Radio about every talent released by the company this month. The latter even went to the extent of calling Elias one of the biggest names to have been let go without being given a proper opportunity.

The same can't be said, however, in the case of Matt Riddle. He had been marred with controversy for much of his career, especially in recent times. The former United States Champion was said to have "burned through too many chances" given to him.

"Riddle has some star power. Does he make a company better?" Bully asked. "Let's say you were to take Matt Riddle and put him in AEW. Does he make AEW better?" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

While they all agreed that Riddle didn't bring enough to the table that was worth the risk, Mark Henry felt that the former United States Champion should probably go to Japan. Meanwhile, The Original Bro recently shared a video along with his pregnant girlfriend Misha Montana. Check it out here.

