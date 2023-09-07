Former WWE Champion appears to cryptically tease John Cena rematch after 17 years

WWE Superstar John Cena recently made his much-awaited return to the company. Now it seems like his rival from 17 years ago sent out a cryptic message for a rematch. The star in question is Rob Van Dam.

RVD won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 22, after which he announced that he would use it to challenge Cena for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand in 2006. During their bout, two referees got knocked out, which allowed Edge to come out from under the ring to attack the champion, making it easy for Rob to win the title.

Recently, RVD reposted a fan's story in which he can be seen flaunting his MITB briefcase while John Cena is holding his WWE Championship. He probably sent a cryptic message for a rematch, as The Champ is reportedly back in the Stamford-based promotion for the next two months.

You can check out a screenshot of Rob Van Dam's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of RVD's Instagram story.

Freddie Prince Jr. called out John Cena for leaving WWE and joining Hollywood.

In a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the 47-year-old called out John Cena for joining Hollywood despite claiming in the past that he would never do movies because he believed it ruined wrestling.

"Although I don't try to roast John. He just didn't like me. And I thought it was funny because I knew he'd end up in Hollywood one day and even said that. And then he's like, 'Hollywood sucks! It's ruining wrestling. You shouldn't even be here, Mr. Hollywood," Prinze Jr. said. "And I'll be like, 'Yeah, you're a pretty good actor, man. They might come knocking one day.' [Cena said]: 'Well, I'll never go.' Okay, all right. Well, he went [laughs]."

The 16-time world champion will feature this weekend on Superstar Spectacle in India. It will be his first wrestling match since he has made his return.

