Former WWE champion calls out blatant botch on SmackDown

A former WWE champion called out the promotion for a blatant botch on SmackDown. The company is currently building towards Clash in Paris on August 31.Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are known as The Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown. Sabin took to social media today to seemingly call out the promotion for botching how long they have been together as a tag team. SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett can be heard in the clip saying the team has been together for over twenty years. The former WWE Tag Team Champion pointed out the error on X and revealed that they became a tag team a little less than nineteen years ago.&quot;MCMG became a team on August 25th, 2006,&quot; he wrote.The popular duo competed in the TLC match at SummerSlam for the WWE Tag Team Championship, but The Wyatt Sicks emerged victorious to retain the title. MFT (JC Mateo and Talla Tonga) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns this past Friday night on SmackDown.Former WWE writer Vince Russo reveals his issue with The Motor City Machine GunsWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared a major issue he had with The Motor City Machine Guns.The popular team debuted with the company last year and quickly captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. They lost the titles to #DIY last December and have not been able to win them back ever since.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo was asked why The Motor City Machine Guns were not more popular in the company. He noted that there were a ton of wrestlers on the show, and that the duo didn't stand out from the rest of the roster. Russo stated that he needed to know more about Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley as characters in order to get invested in them as a tag team.&quot;How? Why? There are 30 wrestlers on this show. I'm not going to care about you just because you're a wrestler. There's got to be some type of a connection. I need to know about Sabin. I need to know about Shelley. We don't know anything about any of these people,&quot; said Russo. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Shelley and Sabin following their loss on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.