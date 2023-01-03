Former WWE Champion calls Drew McIntyre a "son of a b****"

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently sent out a message to Drew McIntyre following their surprise appearance on this week's episode of RAW.

The first RAW of 2023 was a newsworthy episode that featured plenty of memorable and unexpected moments. Among them were Drew McIntyre and Sheamus showing up to attack The Bloodline after the stable defeated The Street Profits and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match.

After Sami Zayn secured the win for his side by pinning Montez Ford, The Usos and Solo Sikoa joined him to unleash a post-match attack. However, much to their shock, McIntyre and Sheamus made the save, forcing The Bloodline to escape.

Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior shared a backstage image of himself and The Scottish Warrior from WWE RAW. He also added a cheeky caption, calling McIntyre a "son of a b****." Check out his tweet below:

"Drew! You son of a b****. #bangerbros," tweeted Sheamus.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will challenge The Usos on WWE SmackDown this week.

McIntyre and Sheamus' attack on The Bloodline has also given them momentum ahead of their match with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on this week's WWE SmackDown. The much-anticipated tag team bout is sure to be one of Jimmy and Jey Uso's toughest challenges yet.

Moreover, the duo of The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior already have a win over The Usos on the blue brand's November 25th edition. Though all this suggests Jimmy and Jey are in danger of dropping their titles, one has to keep in mind that they are two of the world's best big-match players.

It's safe to say they'll bring their A-game to the show and give it their all to retain the coveted gold. Plus, with The Usos' Bloodline stablemates also expected to be at their side during the match, they could also receive some timely assistance.

Do you see Sheamus and Drew McIntyre ending The Usos' title reign on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

