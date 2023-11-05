Former WWE champion challenges Seth Rollins after Crown Jewel; The Visionary responds

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently responded to a challenge made by a former champion after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The Visionary put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. The match was back and forth, and it seemed like the WWE Universe might see a new champion as The Scottish Warrior showed an amazing display of strength throughout the bout. However, The champion proved why he is one of the best in the business and retained his title.

Following the show, Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to challenge Seth Rollins for the title. The former NXT Champion wrote that it would be a classic match if the two faced each other.

"Let me and Seth cook. A hood classic," Hayes tweeted.

Rollins quickly noticed his post and commented on it. The Visionary accepted his challenge and said that he was waiting for Carmelo.

"I’m waitin," Rollins wrote.

You can check out their interaction on Twitter below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins talked about his role in the upcoming Captain America movie

In a recent edition of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, Seth Rollins talked about his involvement in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World.

The Visionary said that it was a really good experience and believes the audience is going to love this crossover.

“It was a really good experience, and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me,” Rollins said.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see a match between Seth Rollins and Carmelo Hayes as they believe it could be a banger. It remains to be seen if WWE will make the match official or not.

Are you excited to see the former NXT Champion face off against the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here