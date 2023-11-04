"It was a really good experience"- WWE champion reveals details about secretive role in major Marvel project

It's not uncommon to see popular WWE stars transition to acting, with well-known wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista now being a staple of Hollywood. Another star we will soon see in a major movie is current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary is set to appear in Captain America: Brave New World alongside stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. While there are not many details about Seth's role in the 2024 release, being a part of one of the biggest superhero franchises of all time is undoubtedly something to be proud of.

The 38-year-old shared details about his time on the set of the Marvel movie. In an appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, the WWE champion spoke highly highly of his experience.

“It was a really good experience, and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me,” Rollins commented. (H/T Ringside News)

You can watch his entire appearance below.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion admits to being nervous about acting debut

During the same appearance, Rollins talked about his discomfort when transitioning to acting after a 20-year career as a professional wrestler.

He said that while he didn't know what he was doing, he knew he was in good hands and was excited for the results.

“I’m not comfortable… like, look, I’m 38. I’ve only been doing wrestling for 20 years. Only, nonstop. That’s it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a carwash when I was in my early 20s, and that’s it. Other than that all I’ve done is wrestling, so anytime I get out of my comfort zone I am nervous. I’m like I suck at this, I don’t know what I’m doing, but I was in good hands and it was a really fun experience and I’m excited to see how it turns out,” he said. (H/T Ringside News)

After the challenge of transitioning to being an actor, Seth Rollins will face a different challenge on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. He will be defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre in a blockbuster match.

Are you excited to see Seth Rollins in an MCU movie? Are there any other actors you would like to see acting? Sound off in the comments section below.

