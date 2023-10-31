What time is WWE Crown Jewel 2023? All you need to know

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is almost here, and the promotion has planned stellar bouts for the event featuring Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and more.

Saudi Arabia has been home to multiple Premium Live Events each year for a while now. WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will be the next installment after Night of Champions 2023, which received incredible feedback from the fan base. If you're wondering about its start time in your region, we've got you covered.

What time is WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

The event will emanate from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4 and will start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The kickoff show will start an hour early. The start times for various regions are listed below.

1 p.m. - United States, Eastern

10 a.m. - United States, Pacific

5 p.m. - United Kingdom

10:30 p.m. - India and Sri Lanka

8 p.m. - Saudi Arabia (AST)

2 a.m., November 5 - Japan

Expand Tweet

Fans in the United States can watch the premium live event on Peacock, while fans elsewhere can watch it on the WWE Network. Indian fans can also watch the action on the Sony LIV app.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card

The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against The Megastar LA Knight in a singles competition in the main event of the show. Fans will also see The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, battle Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Expand Tweet

After Rey Mysterio accepted Logan Paul's challenge on a recent episode of SmackDown, the two will battle for the United States Championship on November 4. The World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line in one-on-one competition. Seth Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre for the first time.

Both the Women's Titles will be on the line at the event. Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal Five-Way Match, while IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

Cody Rhodes will battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest to conclude their heated feud, and Sami Zayn will face JD McDonagh in a singles match in the kickoff show.

Could a legendary name return and confront Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Here are five possible moments that could steal the show.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here