Former WWE Champion claims Bron Breakker is his student

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has a daunting hurdle to cross in mere days, but he is not one to back off from a fight. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when The Dog of WWE defends his gold against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

The former WWE Champion has been ubiquitously receiving positive feedback from industry veterans and fans alike since his return to the ring from a career-threatening injury last April. However, Sheamus has yet to claim the elusive Intercontinental Title. The Celtic Warrior came up short against Breakker in a Triple Threat Match involving Ludwig Kaiser last November at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Hyping up the upcoming showdown for the prestigious belt, Sheamus claimed on his Instagram account that Bron Breakker is his student and the forthcoming title match has a "Master & Student" aesthetic to it. The Celtic Warrior also teased bringing his old-school approach to the ring on January 25.

"Master & Student. 01.25.25. [Old] school’s open for business," Sheamus wrote.

Check out Sheamus' IG post below:

Meanwhile, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed that Bron Breakker's title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event is something the Triple H-led creative team will keep a close eye on, as it is seemingly a big test for The Dog of WWE.

Sheamus vows to win the WWE Intercontinental Title in 2025

Sheamus recently put away his rival Ludwig Kaiser to get to Bron Breakker. The veteran has come a long way and has time and again reiterated his desire to win the Intercontinental Championship, as it will make him a Grand Slam Champion in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the Irishman vowed to soon win the second-longest-tenured title in the history of the company.

"Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. It's basically the first one to win everything. It's true, King of the Ring, as well, is in there, Rumble, [and] all the rest of them. Jesus! I was almost one of the longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champions, too, but Big Show messed that up, but I was close. I think I'm like the third longest, whatever. But yeah, it's been a hell of a ride. Sometimes it's hard to imagine that I'm going into my 18th year with the company," Sheamus said.

The Celtic Warrior's last title win in WWE came in April 2021 when he won the United States Championship for the third time in his career. Will he capture the elusive Intercontinental Title this Saturday? Only time will tell.

