Former WWE champion claims he came up with a popular move for Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose

A former WWE champion recently discussed the origins of a popular move used by The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose). The name in question is Ryback.

The Shield debuted at Survivor Series 2012 during the triple threat match between John Cena, CM Punk, and Ryback for the WWE Championship. On the show, Rollins, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) hit former Intercontinental Champion Ryback with a Triple Powerbomb through the announce table and helped Punk retain his title.

On a recent edition of Ryback TV on YouTube, the 42-year-old claimed that he pitched the idea for The Shield's Triple Powerbomb. The Big Guy added that he was already good with the abovementioned move, so he suggested Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose powerbomb him through the announce table.

"When The Shield debuted at Survivor Series, it was actually I who came up with the Triple Power Bomb as they wanted them to have a finisher that all three of them could do, and I was power bombing guys left and right as I was going into my WWE Championship match and so we came up with the idea of the three of them power bombing me through the announce table to take me out of the match," Ryback said. [0:34 - 0:57]

Former WWE Superstar Ryback said he believes powerbombs "suck"

During the same conversation, Ryback said powerbombs are one of the coolest moves, but he does not like to be on the receiving end of the maneuver because they can be painful.

"Anyways, powerbombs are one of the coolest moves, but they absolutely suck to take more often than not. A lot of factors go in. It depends [on] who's giving it, how hard they drive you down, but you could rock yourself, and they can knock your lights out, really, really quickly," he added. [1:29 - 1:41]

Some fans want the former Intercontinental Champion to return to the WWE ring again. It will be interesting to see if he will make a comeback in the coming years.

