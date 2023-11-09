Former WWE Champion claims he introduced a new move at Crown Jewel

A former WWE Champion recently claimed to have introduced a new move during his match at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

The Superstar in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior squared off against Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of the PLE. The two superstars gave it their absolute best with RAW's top prize on the line. The champion successfully defended his title in a hard-fought battle.

Drew McIntyre recently took to his Instagram account to claim that he introduced a new move during his match with Rollins. The former WWE Champion shared a video of himself doing the iconic 'Siu' celebration primarily done by football star Cristiano Ronaldo. He referred to his version of the celebration as 'Drew Siuuuuu.'

"Introducing the Drew Siuuuuu in Riyadh 👀🐐 @cristiano," Drew McIntyre wrote in the captions to the video.

You can check Drew McIntyre's Instagram post below:

SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller took shots at the Ronaldo before the event in Riyadh. It resulted in fans speculating about the Portuguese football player's appearance at Crown Jewel and confronting the Australian wrestler for calling him a 'flop.'

Drew McIntyre wanted to lift the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of fans in Saudi Arabia

Drew McIntyre has been the WWE Champion on two separate occasions. Unfortunately, both his reigns came during the pandemic. He held the titles when there were no fans inside the arena. In an exclusive WWE interview, McIntyre talked about his title match at the Saudi PLE.

The former Intercontinental Champion pointed out that he had beaten Seth " Freaking" Rollins in the past, and he would do that again to win the gold in front of a packed Saudi crowd.

"I'm a two-time WWE Champion yet the two times I had the title there were no fans there. And I've been looking for that moment where I finally raise the championship in front of live fans. I had the opportunity last year with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately The Bloodline got involved. This time it seems like it's one-on-one, myself and Seth Rollins. I've beaten him in the past and I can't think of anywhere better to raise the title in front of live fans than right here in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Unfortunately, the Scottish warrior could not match his words as the former Shield member continued his title reign at McIntyre's expense.

