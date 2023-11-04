Drew McIntyre makes interesting comments ahead of title match against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre believes there is no place better to win the World Heavyweight Championship than in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Scottish Warrior challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after the latter defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane. McIntyre will now square off against The Visionary in a championship match at Crown Jewel.

The 38-year-old recently addressed his upcoming clash with Rollins in an interview with WWE Alan. He claimed there was no better place to hold the World Title in front of live fans than in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm a two-time WWE Champion yet the two times I had the title there were no fans there. And I've been looking for that moment where I finally raise the championship in front of live fans. I had the opportunity last year with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately The Bloodline got involved. This time it seems like it's one-on-one, myself and Seth Rollins. I've beaten him in the past and I can't think of anywhere better to raise the title in front of live fans than right here in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Drew McIntyre vows to smash Damian Priest if he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Crown Jewel

Damian Priest is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, Señor Money in the Bank could also cash in his contract on any champion during the premium live event.

In his interview with WWE Alan, Drew McIntyre vowed to smash Priest if he cashed in on him.

"[Damian Priest, is he gonna cash in his Money in the Bank? Is this part of your calculations in any way?] I mean, he can if he wants but I'll just smash him. Like I'm not gonna get my moment ruined by anybody. When I win the title, if he wants to cash in that's fine. I'll just beat him up, everyone will cheer, we'll celebrate afterwards, and he'll be sitting in the corner crying," he said.

Please credit WWE Alan and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

